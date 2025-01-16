New initiative from Leitat. The technology center based in Terrassa (Barcelona) has announced the launch of Leitat Venturesits new unit dedicated to the creation and acceleration of companies of deep tech. This niche brings together cutting-edge technologies such as quantum computing, blockchainphotonics and artificial intelligence, among others.

Leitat Ventures will be in charge of commercializing the most disruptive technologies developed internally in strategic sectors such as health, digitalization, advanced manufacturing, sustainability, new materials and food.

Specifically, the accelerator will focus on solutions that address problems with social impact such as health, digitalization and climate change.

The new unit will help develop the initiatives born within the institution, facilitating their growth and consolidation in the market. In addition, Leitat Ventures will focus on the creation of high-skilled employment, thus contributing to the economic and social development of the country.