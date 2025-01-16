

01/16/2025



Updated at 7:30 p.m.





After two and a half hours of bitter and confusing parliamentary debate of all against all, in the National Assembly, only 131 extreme left, communist and environmentalist deputies voted to censure François Bayrou’s government, confirming that Marine Le Pen has in her…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only