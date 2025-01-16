Only 131 deputies from the extreme left, communists and environmentalists voted in favor
After two and a half hours of bitter and confusing parliamentary debate of all against all, in the National Assembly, only 131 extreme left, communist and environmentalist deputies voted to censure François Bayrou’s government, confirming that Marine Le Pen has in her…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Censorship #Bayrou #fails #Pen #guarantee #stability #France
Leave a Reply