New chapter in the soap opera in which it has become The agenda of the president of the Generalitat Valenciana, Carlos Mazónthe fateful October 29 when four months have almost passed. The Generalitat has officially confirmed the Catarroja Court that has assumed investigation by the Dana that Mazón was not when the alert message was sent to mobiles at the Integrated Operational Coordination Center (Cecopi).

In order to determine it, the Valencian administration has had to resort to reviewing the recordings of the security cameras of the Emergency Center located in L’Aliana (Valencia), as can be seen from the communication sent to the head of the Court of First Instance and Instruction number 3 of Catarroja to which he has had access EFE.

In the Consell’s response to the judge’s requirement, the Valencian administration indicates that the only authorities that accessed Cecopi from 4 pm until 8.11 hours of that day were the president of the Diputación, Vicent Mompó, and the Deputy of the Environment, Risk Prevention and Rural Development, Avelino Mascarell.

The judge had asked the Consell expressly that if she had attended “Some other authority to Cecopi prior to the issuance of mentioned alert message “, A clear reference to President Mazónabout which it still is not clear where the afternoon of that fateful day was, after ensuring that it had been delayed for different reasons, from traffic to different meetings.

The Generalitat bases its answer In the recordings of the building chambers of the buildingwhere Cecopi meetings are held, and even Details the recording equipment and systems, their brand and their synchronization systems To certify that they recorded the time correctly.

“At the time of this Recorded images consultationS It is proven that the time lag between the official synchronized time through the NTP server of the CCE and the time shown by the internal cameras of the CCE video surveillance system is 3 seconds, “includes the response of the Generalitat.

The images

Based on viewing “Of the images taken by different cameras of the CCE Generalitat Video Systemon October 29, 2024, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:11 p.m. the certification issued by the Security officialthe entry “of two only authorities in the Cecopi building is verified according to the information sent to the Court.

These two identified authorities are the president of the Diputación, Vicente Mompó, and the deputy of the Environment, Risk Prevention and Rural Development, Avelino Mascarell, which would rule out that Mazón had arrived in the time slot that the judge asks.

The president of the Diputación de Valencia had assured a few hours before he believed that Mazón was not present at the time the alert was launched, at 20.11. Precisely the judge is focusing the investigation must focus on the late notice and the lack of alarm to the population, which considers that he could have avoided deaths. The Dana segated the life of 227 people in Valencia.

Camarero calls Bernabé a liar

Shortly after the response to the Court at the Plenary Press conference of the Consell convened at 8 in the afternoon, vice president Susana Susana Susana lashed out against the Government Delegate, the socialist Pilar Bernabé, who had indicated that He had expected at the arrival of Mazón to send the mobile alert.

“The Government delegate lied When he assured that he saw Carlos Mazón in the Cecopi when the decision was made to send the alert, ”said waiter who went with several media cuts with statements from the government representative and asked the journalists if they did not feel deceived. For the Second of Mazón, those words show the orchestrated campaign from the government suffered by the Valencian president.

The vice president, however, did not clarify what time Mazón reached the Cecopi and limited himself to insist that “the president is not part of the Cecopi” and that despite not being present “he was attending to the alert and his obligations” . Nor did he clarify because the Generalitat had previously reported that the president arrived at 7:00 p.m. to the Coordination Center. “This question is more than answered,” he said, despite the doubts about which this new chronology is sowing about where the Valencian president was, who would have further delayed his arrival at the center.