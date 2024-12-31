We know how important it is to protect the skinno matter what season we find ourselves in. It is true that during the summer the importance of using sunscreen is highlighted, precisely for that purpose, to protect yourself from the sun’s rays. However, we do not have as much information when the winter season begins. To what extent should we use sun protection products? An expert points out some aspects that must be taken into account.

Leire Barrutia, specialist in Dermatology, has shared on her Instagram account the three reasons we should keep in mind to know whether or not to use sunscreen in winter. From the less common cases to caution when choosing a product.

What happens if I put on sunscreen in winter?



The general recommendation that we have always heard is to use sunscreen in any season. However, Leire considers that we have to be attentive to other factors: the ultraviolet index, skin conditions, or special situations. This is what the dermatologist says:

Look at the ultraviolet index

We can look at it in the weather app on most mobile phones, or in the free UV Derma app from the Spanish Academy of Dermatology. “We have to use sunscreen whenever the ultraviolet index is three or higher. If it is 2 or lower and we see that it will not increase throughout the day, in principle it is not necessary to use sunscreen,” he adds.

If you have melasma or are very prone to spots or pigmentation, it may be worth using sunscreen daily. Especially if we are a little more exposed to the sun. “A bit of a general rule, because even if the ultraviolet index is low, the sun’s own visible light and ultraviolet A radiation can contribute to worsening that melasma.” It is not necessary to apply it many times, as happens in spring or summer.

If we are going to be at a special event that makes us more susceptible to sun damage, we must protect ourselves. For example, an afternoon of skiingsomething very typical during winter. “We are outdoors all day, many times with physical protection (balaclavas) but exposed to the sun and at an altitude where “we can suffer more sun damage”. Therefore, in this type of prolonged outdoor activities -especially in the mountains-, you do have to use sunscreen.





How to update your skincare routine for winter?



Following the advice of Silvia Giralt, esthetician and CEO of the Silvia Giralt center, the most important thing we must do during the cold months if we want the skin not to suffer is take deep care of our hydration. This is:

Drink at least two liters of water daily. Consume fruits and vegetables that nourish from the inside. Use thicker moisturizing creams rich in ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, “to help retain moisture”

As the expert adds, it is essential to use sunscreen even in winter, since ultraviolet rays are still harmful. It is also important continue with facial cleansing during winterbut with caution. Using gentle, non-irritating cleansers is key, as skin tends to be more sensitive during this time of year.”

Some steps to follow for skincare, They include deep hydration: with moisturizing cream rich in ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and using sun protection, with a protection factor of at least 30.

As for cleaning, you should do it gently and less frequently. To do this, use gentle, sulfate-free cleansers, both in the morning and at night. Finally, use moisturizers and emollients in the bath, and don’t forget to protect your hands and lips.

