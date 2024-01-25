The signing of Jhon Durán for Chelsea is complicated: alarm in the Colombian's entourage

Jhon Jáder Durán was one of the fashionable names in English football these days, the 20-year-old Colombian striker was being linked to one of the most powerful and millionaire clubs in the country. Premier League.

It may be of interest to you: David Ospina to Millonarios? This is the reality of the version

According to press reports, the gunner of the Colombia selection was on the radar Chelsea, directed by the Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettinowho is looking for a young and promising forward.

Initially, there was talk of a loan with an expensive purchase option at the end of this season. However, the rumors that led him to Chelsea They vanished this Thursday.

Also: David Ospina to Millonarios? This is the reality of the version

Journalist Fabrizio Romano, expert in the transfer market Europeexplained that John Duran It was an option that the London team considered, but at no time were official negotiations established with the Aston Villa, only close-ups.

“Chelsea never sent any formal or verbal offer, as they only discussed Durán internally,” the journalist explained.

🚨⛔️ Jhon Durán, now injured and not available for the next weeks. “The last action against Everton he was injured. For the next weeks he's not going to be available”, says Unai Emery. ↪️🔵 Chelsea never sent any formal or verbal bid as they just discussed Durán internally. pic.twitter.com/wD9m2btwhp — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 25, 2024

Furthermore, his coach in the 'villains', the Spanish Unai Emery, revealed that Durán suffered an injury again, although he did not explain if it was a muscle discomfort, he did say that he will be out of the playing fields for several weeks.

“In the last action against Everton, he suffered an injury,” Emery said at a press conference and completed: “In the next few weeks, it will not be available.”

Read here: Spanish Court proposes to try Rubiales for the non-consensual kiss of Jenni Hermoso

With these words, the option of seeing John Duran dressed in blue On the other hand, in England they indicated that Emery himself would have spoken with the Aston Villa directors, since he is counting on the Colombian for the end of the season.

Photo: Colombian Football Federation

So far in this campaign, John Duran He has played 23 games, including all national and international competitions. His scoring statistics are two goals in the Premier League, one in the Europa League play-offs and one in the Conference League.

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO