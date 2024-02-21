Born in the heart of Emilia Romagna, in Formigine, Pietro Corradini he joined Ferrari on February 2, 1970 and remained there for three decades between Formula 1, Sports Prototypes and road models.

Among the best-known faces of Maranello mechanicsCorradini worked with drivers of the caliber of Jacky Ickx, Clay Regazzoni, Niki Lauda, ​​Gilles Villeneuve, Didier Pironi, Jody Scheckter, René Arnoux and Patrick Tambay, ending his experience on the track in Formula 1 with Gerhard Berger in 1988. He subsequently moved on the product, collaborating in the F40, F50 and 550 project.

The one with Gilles Villeneuve it was a real love at first sight: “He made you enjoy yourself, as Messi still does today, perhaps just with a dribble. He knew how to drive half a car, in fact Enzo Ferrari compared him to Nuvolari who once broke the steering wheel and used a wrench to continue. Gilles came third without a wing, today's pilots want it a degree more to the right or left, otherwise it's a problem”he told two years ago to Republic.

Corradini at Passion Day 2015

In 2015 Corradini participated in the Passion Day of FormulaPassion.it dedicated to Gilles Villeneuve, giving an interview to our newspaper of which we propose an excerpt.