RB Leipzig coach Domenico Tedesco jokingly declared match winner Emil Forsberg the new “target player” after reaching the DFB Cup final. “From now on, always cross Forsberg,” said the coach after the 2-1 (0-1) win in the semifinals against Union Berlin on Wednesday as a future tactic. The Swede headed the winning goal in the second minute of added time after coming on for Dominik Szoboszlai in the 62nd minute.

Forsberg himself proudly displayed his final shirt after the game. It said white on black what the Swedish national football player had just given his club RB Leipzig: Finale Berlin 2022. Forsberg Leipzig had shot to Berlin the previous year. Back then in Bremen it was still the last minute of extra time, so he saved the Saxons this in the 2-1 (0-1) win over Union Berlin with a header in injury time. “It wasn’t anything new, I’ve done it a few times before. But it’s still an incredible feeling that you take with you forever,” said the 30-year-old.

In fact, Forsberg, who came from Malmö to the then second division club Leipzig in winter 2015, is the man for the special goals in the club’s young history. This wondrous streak began on May 8, 2016, when Forsberg RB fired ahead against Karlsruhe, paving the way for promotion. A good year later he scored Leipzig’s first goal in the Champions League against Monaco, and in November 2019 he headed the club into the round of 16 in injury time against Benfica Lisbon for the first time.

Then came Bremen and finally Union. Coach Tedesco gave his noble technician a little motivation when he came on as a substitute in the 61st minute. “I gave him the message that he can decide the game,” said Tedesco. “But that’s not what I expected.”

Previously, it had not been easy for Tedesco to initially leave the 30-year-old outside: “Emil has been here for seven years. He’s a flag, a legend. And then having to decide that he won’t play now because Szobo is just in a great mood at the moment is difficult.”







What Forsberg, Tedesco and above all Leipzig are still missing is an important title. He should now be on May 21 in Berlin against SC Freiburg. The Saxons are in the final for the third time after 2019 and 2021.

The deficit against Union by Sheraldo Becker (25th minute) seemed logical given Leipzig’s weak first half. “We then threw our plan overboard because I had the feeling that the team was too cerebral,” explained Tedesco. The plan became simpler – and finally worked. André Silva (61st) finally converted a penalty – the Portuguese has already had three missed shots this season. And when everything was already set for an extension, Forsberg just came along.