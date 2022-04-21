A first has leaked on the internet in these hours pre-alpha video of what it should be Skateor Skate 4, which is the new chapter in the EA series focused on skateboarding, currently in the works at the Full Circle team.

Obviously this is an extremely preliminary video, little more than a concept in motion, therefore it should not be taken as indicative of the quality of the game. Polygonal scenarios and models are still rough and barely hinted at, as well as there are a series of bizarre placeholders on the screen to indicate still absolutely unofficial material.

In any case, the short video shared by Jeff Grubb and other insiders via Twitter is indicative enough to get a first idea of ​​the structure. open world of the new Skate, which should resume the one that characterized the previous chapters.

In this case, some new ones are also noticed movements possible for the character, with greater freedom of action without a board on the feet and further acrobatics involving the free body beyond the skateboard, with possible additions such as parkour or similar.

On the other hand, Tom Henderson had also previously reported that the testing phase for the game was underway and the idea was that there was a presentation coming up, but if the level of development is that presented in the video it will probably take some time before we actually see it in action.