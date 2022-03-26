Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Sagathe latest game based on the Star Wars and with all the humor LEGO, is a few days from his departure. In view of this, a new advance was published about his villains.

That is, of those who chose to follow the dark side of the Force. But instead of showing them in the most sinister way possible, it was decided to handle things in a more comical way and a good dose of humor.

The advance in question, which is titled Darkness is Risingis the result of the work of Warner Bros. Games, TT Games, LEGO Group and Lucasfilm Games.

You can see content from the nine main films of the saga. Among them is the General Grievouswho was in the service of Count Dooku. Likewise, this old Jedi Master what happened to dark side under the name of darth tyranus.

Nor is it left out Darth Maulone of the disciples of Darth Sidious which over time became Emperor Palpatine the galactic empire. This villain is very well represented in this video of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

To the degree of showing his lightning-based attacks that emerge from his hands. Another character that enters the scene in a very funny way is Kylo Renpart of the new trilogy of starwars.

Boba Fett and Darth Vader are in the new Lego Star Wars

For a moment you can also see Snoke, the main villain of the most recent films. Another enemy that enters the scene is the bounty hunter boba fettalthough at present and due to the series of The Book of Boba Fetthas been redeemed in the eyes of many fans.

could not miss the great Darth Vaderwhich appears both that way and that of Anakin Skywalker facing the Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi on more than one occasion.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga It is now available for pre-purchase in digital form. Those who acquire it in this way will receive early access to the Trooper Character Pack on launch day.

People who purchase the game from April 5 will have to wait a month to get access to this downloadable content. That will be through the season pass that comprises seven character packs or separately.

This title will be available for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PCs. Less and less is missing.

