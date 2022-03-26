THE yellow taxis of New York are not only a fundamental means of city mobility, given the chaotically fluid traffic in the Big Apple. They represent the city in many ways, for example through culture (film, music, television) and multi-ethnicity (of taxi drivers and passengers). There is also an all-New York style to call them, raising their arms in a language that has become iconic. Well, right here a revolution is coming that has been carried out, both directly and indirectly, by Uber. The rival company of taxi drivers has been successful in the great metropolis, and to the sound of simplicity has managed to arrive at a treaty of non-belligerence with those who drive the cars in yellow.

Uber, which arrived in the city in 2014, hadn’t hesitated to define the taxi business as corrupt and inefficient. The young people immediately chose which side to take, downloading the company’s apps dedicated to sharing and using it in a big way. The first consequence was the collapse in the value of taxi licenses and a run-up to a rival application that has never achieved the same success.

“Now a new alliance will unify those two business models once defined by former mayor Mike Bloomberg “as different as water and oil”. Uber has announced a partnership with rivals of the past, which passes through a collaboration with Curb and Cmt, the apps used here by the yellow cars but never really taken off. By the end of spring it will therefore be possible to get an UberX or a “Yellow Cab” at the same cost: and with a single click. As it already happens in other cities of the world. When Barcelona determined that in order not to compete unfairly, Uber drivers had to wait 15 minutes before being able to take a ride, the low-cost transport giant integrated 2,500 local taxis into its system. The same in Vienna where business was endangered by a law that required licensing for everyone. While in Hong Kong, Seoul, Bogotà, where the rides cost nothing, the low-cost transport giant has instead acquired entire taxi companies, in London, Paris and Rome the tensions with the cooperatives have never subsided: the rivalry remains high and only in Turin and Naples can taxi drivers join Uber on a voluntary basis“, Reports Repubblica.

Maybe it’s the right time to put away the hatchet: in New York, with the pandemic a little less scary, now the demand is much higher than the supply. Prices have risen and therefore many hope that both Uber and classic taxis will return to the streets in large numbers, to return to the recent past but with an application on a smartphone that can make everyone agree. It is not yet the moment for the marriage between these entities, and it is not clear whether in the end all this will be convenient for passengers: in the meantime, however, Uber’s strategy can already be defined as a winner, which gives this challenge and has obtained recognition for its efforts.