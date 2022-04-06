According to the Dutch Lightyear, no fewer than 84 million electric cars should have appeared on the road by the end of this decade. And that is a problem, because where do you get all the raw materials for the batteries and where do you put all the charging stations? The Lightyear One should – in part – solve these problems by using its power more efficiently and charging it in the sun.

According to the makers, the Lightyear One is an SEV – a Solar Electric Vehicle. On its body is five square meters of solar panels to recharge the car and the thing is also very aerodynamic. With a 60 kWh battery, the car can travel 710 kilometers at a speed of 85 km/h. Now you are not driving 85 km/h in real life, but it gives an indication.

Sixteen customer cars are now being built

Many people were skeptical about the Lightyear One, because if it was that simple, why don’t the major car brands do it? This year we’re going to find out who’s right. The first steps of the development have been completed and the Dutch company is now going to build sixteen copies to give to customers. With these prototypes they will collect data from the real world.

The price of the Lightyear One is going up sharply

Incidentally, there are plenty of people who have faith in the Lightyear One. 150 people have already placed an order for their solar car. They pay 150,000 euros per car. If you order now, you will receive a quote of 250,000 euros. The price increase is due to the fact that parts have become more expensive and that the company is making more parts itself.

‘In order to be able to deliver an end product with optimal technology, Lightyear has opted to develop more components itself, such as the solar panel and the associated electronics, the technology of the wheel motors and the thermal system. This choice also means higher costs in exchange for better technology. By investing in future-proof technology today, Lightyear makes it possible to deliver a mass-market model on a larger scale in the future,” the press release said.

Will there also be an affordable Lightyear?

Nice, a car that charges itself with the sun, but if you first have to put down a quarter of a million euros, then you have to take a lot of UV’s to realize a saving. The Lightyear Two should become a lot more affordable. This is planned for 2024 and should cost around 30,000 euros. LeasePlan has already ordered 5,000 copies, so that you can drive it in the form of a subscription.