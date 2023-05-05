













Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga receives free content with an unpublished character

Anyone who knows about the previous creation of Star Wars knows that the first original name of the hero that would appear in “A New Hope” was going to be Luke Starkiller, however, George Lucas had a change of plans and decided better to leave it at Skywalker, which Sounds good to us so far.

Now, the name of Star Killer has already been used before in another video game and it was in Star Wars: The Force Unleashed where it is possible to appreciate the protagonist with this name facing rebels, but in the end deciding if he becomes someone who decides to join the side. of the Force or ends up as a disciple of the emperor.

On the other hand, users can now update their video game and have access to this peculiar character under the Jedi class. This version of Luke is based on the artist’s early concept art. Ralph McQuarriewho worked on the original trilogy.

We also recommend: Star Wars Day: Get 14 games for the price of 1 and support a good cause

Where to play Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

If at the time you did not have a chance to play Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, we recommend that you do it at once. And not because at the time of writing this the fabulous “May The 4th” is taking place, quite the contrary, it is a very entertaining title that you can find at a much more affordable price than at its launch.

Now, the question is very simple, where can you find this video game? The answer is just as easy: You’ll find it on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and, of course, PC. You can already see the prices below a thousand Mexican pesos, so it’s just a matter of looking for the best offer.

Do you have this game? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news at Google news.