United States.- For several years the idea of ​​making a new version of the fantastic four finally include them in the Marvel Cinematic Universewhich has been verified with the launch of Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness, where Reed Richards was included in the story.

But not everything has turned out as many expect, as the plans continue, but the idea has changed, even the first confirmed protagonist for the story, who was previously played by john krasinski.

Now it is rumored to be Adam Driver who gives life to the hero of the new version of The Fantastic 4, but the surprise of all is that Mila Kunis would not be playing Sue Stormbut to another character who went through a drastic change.

Various American media outlets report that Mila Kunis would be chosen to give life to La Molethe man of stone, which has sparked confusion among comic book fans, since they did not expect a change of this magnitude in the new adaptation.

For months the name sounded for the film, but for another character, which has now changed and generated divided opinions. It is worth mentioning that this is not the first time that a comic book character changes her sex for live action movies.

So far, Mila has not commented on her alleged participation in the film, but her fans are very excited to see her on the big screen again and with such an important role.