Want to unlock secret characters and ships in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga? As is tradition, you can do it using these tricks …

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has something in common with other Lego games: the tricks. Or the “extras”, as they are called in the game menu. Extras require both tokens and data cards to unlock, but you can simply use these codes to unlock a nice selection of ships and characters for your collection without them.

It might be best to keep the Extras menu for a later stage of the game when you return to the Free Play levels with different characters – as suggested in our tips and tricks for Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – but it’s a great feature to use, especially since you can purchase unique extras, such as collecting 10 times more tokens than usual: perfect for grinding late game unlocks for all characters.

In this list, we will reveal all the codes you can enter to unlock spaceships and characters. Read on for all the Lego Star Wars codes you will need; if you are a completist, instead, take a look at our guide on how long Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga lasts.

Codes for extra characters in Lego Star Wars: Skywalker Saga –

These are the codes that you will have to use in the Extras menu, which you can reach using our guide to the Mouth Mode. These unlock a number of characters, some of which can only be discovered using a code, so be sure to try out each code on the list.

3FCPPVX – Tarkin.

– Tarkin. C3PHOHO – C-3PO (Special holidays).

– C-3PO (Special holidays). GR2VBXF – Ratts Tyerell.

– Ratts Tyerell. KH7P320 – Aayla Secura.

– Aayla Secura. KORDOKU – Poe Dameron (Special holidays).

– Poe Dameron (Special holidays). LIFEDAY – Droid gonk (Party special).

– Droid gonk (Party special). OKV7TLR – Dengar.

– Dengar. SIDIOUS – The Emperor.

– The Emperor. SKYSAGA – Temmin Wexley.

– Temmin Wexley. TIPYIPS – DO (Special holidays).

– DO (Special holidays). WBFE4GO – Nute Gunray.

– Nute Gunray. WROSHYR – Darth Vader (Party Special).

– Darth Vader (Party Special). WOOKIEE – Itchy (Special holidays).

– Itchy (Special holidays). XV4WND9 – Admiral Holdo.

– Admiral Holdo. Z55T8CQ – Poggle the Lesser.

Codes for ships –

If you love to explore space – and honestly, you should – then these are the codes for you, as they unlock a selection of new ships for you to experience as you sail the galaxy. But, hey, the Millennium Falcon isn’t bad …

ARVALA 7 – Razor Crest.

– Razor Crest. SHUTTLE – Resistance I-TS transport ship.

Written by Dave Aubrey for GLHF