After last year the whole case of discrimination and harassment was uncovered within Activision Blizzard, Several companies began to rethink whether it was really worth continuing to partner with them for some of their future projects. Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo were some of these companies, but it seems that LEGO is also beginning to re-evaluate the relationship they have with the authors of Overwatch, Diablo, and more.

It happens that on February 1 of this year, LEGO was going to release an Overwatch 2 set, however, they have decided to postpone its release due to all the allegations surrounding Activision Blizzard. LEGO issued a statement explaining that, until the relationship between the two companies is reassessed, said set will not reach the market.

“We are currently reviewing our partnership with Activision Blizzard, given concerns about the progress that is being made to address the ongoing complaints about workplace culture, especially the treatment of female colleagues and the creation of a diverse and inclusive environment. While we complete the review, we will pause the release. “

Beyond these statements, LEGO has not provided more information on when they plan to resume the sale of this set, or even if they plan to do so one day. Because the subject is still quite hot, we may never have another set of LEGO from Overwatch.

Editor’s note: It has been months since the reports on Activision Blizzard began and the company led by Bobby Kotick continues to do nothing about it. It will be a matter of time for Activision to run out of business partners, and that’s when they are really going to have to take action.

Via: The brick fan