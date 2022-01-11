Omicron variant in the US, “unprecedented massive wave”. These are the words of Anthony Fauci, medical adviser to the American president who speaks of “an extraordinary virus, never seen in the last 100 years: it is a cunning virus“, which” has deceived everyone every time, from the first time he appeared, up to Delta and now Omicron. We are doing the best we can, “Fauci said. At the Senate hearing, top US health officials defended the Biden administration’s response to the latest developments in the pandemic.

In addition to Fauci, the heads of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration are testifying before the senatorial commission. The hearing comes at a time when the US is registering record levels of infections and hospitalizations.