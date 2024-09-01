Warner Bros. has announced the re-release of Lego Harry Potter Collectionthe collection containing the various chapters of LEGO Harry Potter, coming soon on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S with release date set for October 8, 2024 in this new version.

Inside you will find all the titles of the LEGO sub-series released previously, namely Lego Harry Potter: Years 1-4 and Lego Harry Potter: Years 5-7, thus bringing together a series that started from the PS3 and Xbox 360 generations and arrived up to this one, with this latest edition.

This is, however, a renewed version with some updated features such as improved graphics with resolution at 4K and 60fps of frame-rate, as well as other improvements such as the addition of high-resolution shadows.