Warner Bros. has announced the re-release of Lego Harry Potter Collectionthe collection containing the various chapters of LEGO Harry Potter, coming soon on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S with release date set for October 8, 2024 in this new version.
Inside you will find all the titles of the LEGO sub-series released previously, namely Lego Harry Potter: Years 1-4 and Lego Harry Potter: Years 5-7, thus bringing together a series that started from the PS3 and Xbox 360 generations and arrived up to this one, with this latest edition.
This is, however, a renewed version with some updated features such as improved graphics with resolution at 4K and 60fps of frame-rate, as well as other improvements such as the addition of high-resolution shadows.
Those who own the original will be able to purchase it at a discounted price
“Developed by TT Games and published by Warner Bros. Games, Lego Harry Potter Collection takes players on a magical and light-hearted journey through all eight Harry Potter films,” reads the official description.
“Players will solve mysteries, learn spells, brew potions and face Lord Voldemort in the ultimate battle between good and evil.”
As per tradition for LEGO the-ins, the games also retrace the stories of the series but in a somewhat modified version, with the addition of the typical humour and “constructive” adventure elements.
Reportedly, those who already own the PS4 and Xbox One versions will be able to get the new edition with a “discounted price”so it seems that the passage is not free.
