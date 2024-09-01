The earthquake in Germany came as predicted.

The AfD is the leading party in Thuringia with 30% and the second in Saxony, also with 30%, after the CDU at 31.5%..

These are the Results of the first projections of the vote in the elections in the states of Thuringia and Saxony where voter turnout was over 73%, much higher than four years ago.

Berlin’s coalition government parties suffer serious setback.

In Thuringia, the Chancellor’s party, the SPD, barely reaches 7%, the Greens 4% (and therefore does not pass the threshold to enter the state parliament), while the Liberal Party even drops to 1.3% (very far from the threshold).

In Saxony, the CDU remains the leading partyas has always been the case since the reunification of the two Germanies, but even in this Land the Social Democrats of the SPD are losing votes, reaching only 8.5%, the Greens are at 5.5%.

Exploit for the red-browns of Bsw, the party founded by former Left Party leader Sahra Wagenknecht. In Thuringia they are at 16% and in Saxony at 12%. Afd does not have an absolute majority to governbut as party co-leader Timo Chrupalla said, commenting on the projections in the heat of the moment: “Without the AfD, politics cannot be done now.”