E. Martínez / J. Mollejo Thursday, January 18, 2024, 00:21

















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Spanish tourism sector consolidated its recovery in 2023, a year that closed with the generation of 186,596 million euros of activity, which raises its contribution to the national economy to 12.8%, the maximum in the historical series, according to the report that …

This content is exclusive for subscribers