LEGOthe famous Danish brick maker, has announced a surprising collaboration with the European Space Agency (ESA). The goal? To create LEGO bricks made of meteorite dust. This initiative, in addition to being fascinating, could open new avenues for the future of space construction.

LEGO creates an innovative initiative

These special bricks were created to demonstrate the feasibility of building structures using lunar materials. The powder used, called “lunar regolith”is very similar to that found on the surface of the Moon, rich in minerals and rocks. The collaboration with ESA has made it possible to create a surrogate regolith by crushing a very old meteorite, transforming the resulting dust into a compound suitable for 3D printing LEGO pieces.

THE small bricks made with this innovative technology are on display in selected LEGO stores, including the prestigious store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, until September 20. This exhibition allows visitors to see first-hand the future of space construction.

A step towards lunar bases

The LEGO and ESA initiative is not just a marketing ploy, but represents an important step forward in the understanding and future use of lunar materials for construction purposes. NASA, together with the Italian Space Agency and Thales Alenia Space Corporation, plans to build the first permanent human station on the Moon by 2030. The use of materials such as lunar regolith could significantly reduce the cost and complexity of transporting materials from Earth.

The brick experiment LEGO demonstrates that, just as humanity has used earth and sand to build throughout history, it could now do the same with lunar regolithavailable in abundance on the Moon.

