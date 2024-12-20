Today’s vehicles have an endless number of parts capable of performing different functions and, at the same time, ensuring that the car in question works correctly and can travel to its designated destination. However, in Spain, many users do not really know how many components the car engine actually has and their complexity, as may be the case of the camshaft.

What is a car camshaft?

The camshaft is a type of bar or rotation axis that incorporates cams responsible for activate the opening and closing of the valves. These are placed on the engine cylinder head and, in some cases, there are up to two types: for the intake and exhaust valves.

Likewise, this piece remains attached to the crankshaft through the timing belt and contribute, on the one hand, to distributing the oil throughout the engine and, on the other, to ensure that the fuel pump works perfectly.

How does it work?

At the moment we activate the ignition of our vehicle, this action causes a movement in the crankshaft through a electrical impulse and causes the connecting rods to push and retract the pistons towards the cylinders, compressing the fuel and air mixture. At the same time, it generates a spark that ignites the spark plugs in the combustion chamber.

The camshaft, being connected to the crankshaft, will begin its rotation and allow the valves to open and close completely to let the mixture pass without causing any type of problem and, in addition, it will expel the gases that are generated during the process.





Why should it be changed if any problem arises in the engine?

The user of TikTok @tallerredista has explained why it is advisable to change the camshaft when an error occurs in the engine. “Hello, good morning. Today we are completing this three-cylinder engine, which has suffered a broken chain or timing belt,” our protagonist began in the video.

“When we complete an engine of this type, and do a complete rebuild, we always replace the camshafts. Why do we always change it? Even though the cams remain in place, the valve knock that has occurred when the timing chain broke, always It may cause you to move slightly, or be predisposed to move in the near future. Therefore, whenever an engine is rebuilt, we (referring to the workshop in question) always replace the camshafts,” the mechanic concluded.