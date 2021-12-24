If the League had started with the arrival of Mehdi Nafti to the bench of Leganes, the cucumber team would now be third in the standings with eight games played and 15 points to their credit. Only Almería (17 points and one game less) and Girona (16 points) have achieved better results than the French-Tunisian coach’s Leganés.

It is true that Ponferradina, Tenerife, Real Valladolid and Eibar they have also added 15 points in that period. It happens, however, that the goal difference of the Leganes (+6) is also the third best of this journey. A positive figure based, not so much on the scoring ability (12 goals) as on the defensive ability: six goals against in eight games and three of them concentrated in a single match: 3-0 against the Girona. The other three have been divided into three different parties: Cartagena, Las Palmas and Ponferradina.

All this shows that this is a project with a clear upward trend, although weighed down by the bad start of the course. Because the LeganesDespite having such good numbers, he is 15th with 25 points at the end of the first round. They are six of the playoff positions that Girona precisely marks and only five above the Fuenlabrada, border with hell of the descent to First RFEF.

It is precisely this inheritance received that makes Butarque Be more than cautious in speech and objectives. While Nafti He says that the only goal he sets is to “grow” with his team beyond results and classification, at the club he understands that the first goal should be to add another 25 points with which to reach 50, a line that, theoretically, marks the salvation season after season.

And speaking of seasons, the Leganes last year he added, at this stage of the championship, 12 points more than the current one, that is, 37 points of which 34 were under the command of José Luis Martí and 3 under the command of Garitano. The latter were achieved after knocking down Almería in a match postponed in its day due to the snow that it left in Madrid the storm Filomena.

Compared to the course of promotion to First the Leganes he finished with 34 points, eleven more than the current ones. A course before, that of the return to Second, the Leganes he had only one point more than now. That 14-15 season ended with the team skimming the playoff spots, with 56 points under their belt. One option, that of having a chance to fight for privileged positions that, if achieved this year, would be a jackpot after the terrible start to the season.