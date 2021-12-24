Alexandria – Surprise: Piedmont could remain in the white zone because the occupancy rate of the beds has not yet exceeded the critical threshold. The Ministry of Health will decide today. It will be a painful eve, with the awareness that in any case the situation is evolving in the negative and, consequently, the outdoor mask is already mandatory since last night. To reduce the chances of contagion, the president of the Region, Alberto Cirio, has issued an ordinance that establishes the obligation to wear protection outdoors from midnight yesterday throughout Piedmont. Not only in cities such as Alessandria and Acqui, which had already approved more restrictive measures.

The governor’s decision was shared with the prefectures and representatives of local authorities, met by videoconference by President Cirio. Concern is the Omicron variant, which could score 14 cases. With the two cases identified on Wednesday, a total of four are confirmed, but another 10 cases are being investigated in the Piedmont area. In the week 13-19 December in Piedmont the number of new cases and outbreaks is growing, as in the rest of the national territory. The Rt index drops from 1.36 to 1.31, while the positive percentage of the swabs rises to 6%.

The average number of days between the onset of symptoms and the verification test is confirmed as equal to 3, below the threshold value of 5 days indicated by the ISS. The incidence is 439.90 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants. The occupancy rate of beds in intensive care exceeds the alert threshold of 10%, which in the weekly pre-retoport rose to 10.7%, while that of beds remains just below the alert threshold of 15% ordinary (14.9%). “This last figure could keep our region in the white zone also for next week – explain the president of the Piedmont Region Alberto Cirio and the councilor for health Luigi Genesio Icardi – But given that our numbers touch the threshold that makes to take the yellow zone, we reported it to Minister Speranza, who will take the final decision today ». In short, the situation would be less alarming than in other regions. “But this – they underline – must in no way reduce attention, on the contrary, it must make it even higher on the part of all, especially in these days of celebration and meeting ». In the current week, the picture of infections has continued to worsen. Yesterday the new positives were 4,304, equal to 5.1% of 84,147 swabs performed, of which 69,895 antigenic. The percentage of asymptomatics dropped slightly to 61%. The high number of tampons suggests that there is concern and caution, people organize themselves to be able to hug their loved ones in greater safety at Christmas.

The number of hospitalized patients amounted to 868 in non-intensive care and 67 in intensive care, but 13 deaths were registered in one day. The doses administered are 30,936, of which 26,974 are reminders. Altogether there are 7,755,632 doses, of which 1,236,186 as third doses, yet we are infected more. Commissioner Figliuolo will arrive on December 27 to speed up the race against Omicron in Piedmont. At 9.45 am the visit to the hubs will begin from the Vian barracks in Cuneo, 2nd Alpine Regiment. From Turin to Lower Piedmont even in the small mountain towns, populated mainly by the elderly, attention rises. The mayor of Cassinelle, Roberto Gallo: «The situation is constantly worsening, the Omicron variant has a very high rate of contagion. Always use a mask ».