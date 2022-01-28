Legal proceedings Tytti Yli-Viikari, former CEO of VTV, was fined for misconduct and embezzlement

Yli-Viikari denied all charges in court.

Helsinki District Court handed down verdict on Friday to former director general of the National Audit Office (VTV) Tytti to Yli-Viikari.

Yli-Viikari was convicted of abuse of office, breach of duty and embezzlement. He was fined 80 days.

Also served as VTV’s administrative director Mikko Koiranen received a 30-day fine for abuse of office.

Penalties are less severe than for a special prosecutor Mari Mattila watched. He proposed in court that Yli-Viikari and Koiranen be sentenced to probation.

The district court reasoned Koiranen’s punishment based on the publicity it received. Yli-Viikari’s defense had also demanded a similar reasoning, but the court did not agree with him.

Both convicts denied the charges.

Yli-Viikarin and Koiranen’s judgments on the abuse of office came from a case in which VTV’s chief inspector had been paid EUR 67,000 free of charge under a termination-of-employment contract for two years before he retired.

The Chief Inspector had no obligation to work at that time.

According to Yli-Viikari’s defense, the purpose of the termination agreement was to retire the 62-year-old official at the lowest possible cost and in a humane manner. Yli-Viikari said in court that the official had not performed his duties for decades.

The prosecutor demanded that Yli-Viikari and Koiranen be punished primarily for aggravated abuse of office, but the court convicted them of a basic official crime instead of a serious one.

Yli-Viikari was also guilty of breaching his duty of duty and embezzlement when he had used Finnair plus points earned from business trips to pay for private trips and purchases.

Parliamentary The plenary session dismissed Yli-Viikari from the position of CEO of VTV in the summer of 2021. It considered that confidence in Yli-Viikari’s conditions and ability to serve as CEO had generally collapsed due to his actions.

Yli-Viikari has appealed the dismissal to the Helsinki Administrative Court.

