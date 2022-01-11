Legal proceedings The Supreme Court dismissed a lawsuit against journalist Johanna Vehko for insulting Junes Loka

The Court of Appeal and the District Court had fined Vehko.

Supreme Court (KKO) has rejected the journalist Johanna Vehkoon prosecution for defamation.

The Rovaniemi Court of Appeal and the Oulu District Court had previously sentenced the Oulu City Councilor to Vehko. Junes Lokan defamation in a Facebook post.

The Supreme Court granted Vehkoo leave to appeal and now overturned the previous conviction.

Vehkoo called Loka in his writing a Nazi, a Nazi, and a racist, among others.

He published his article on Facebook after Lokka had announced with another man in an online video that he was coming to Rovaniemi to photograph a book store where Vehko was to tell about his book.

When Vehkoo learned of Loka’s video, he made a visible update to his Facebook friends about the harassment plan and Loka.

The Supreme Court held that Vehko’s writing was a criticism of Loka’s conduct in politics or similar public activities. In addition, it concerned a matter of general interest.

In view of the derogatory and hostile statements made by Loka in public to certain groups of people, the writing, taken as a whole, did not clearly go beyond what could be considered acceptable.

Vehkoo says he is really relieved by the KKO’s decision.

“This should never have gone to prosecution when you think about what kind of defamation stops stop at the pre-trial and prosecution stage. It was important to have a preliminary ruling in favor of freedom of expression. “

Vehkoo emphasizes that it was not just about his freedom of speech, but about everyone. Therefore, the matter had to be considered until the Supreme Court.

He considers the story to be the most important case of freedom of speech for years.

“It was a question of whether we could talk about the activities of far-right politicians and activists under names.”

Vehkoo points out that the prosecution threshold should be higher, especially when the critic is a political actor. This is also said in the defamation provision. He therefore believes that the prosecution should now look at its own practices.

“Equality is not happening now and it is an unsustainable situation in the rule of law. It cannot be the case that the gross criticism of a politician goes unpunished. ”

According to Vehko, it is very haphazard at the moment whether the defamation will be prosecuted or not. This was also stated in an extensive study by Helsingin Sanomat.

Read more: Insults on the prosecutor’s desk

Vehkoo is a freelance journalist and author who has co-founded the Long Play online publication. He published last year Lawsuitbook on their defamation proceedings.

Read more: Johanna Vehkoo wrote a personal book about her lawsuit – her case will determine the limits of freedom of speech in Finland

Lokka, on the other hand, is known for his sharp and disruptive language.

He has been convicted of incitement against a group of people, among other things. Lokka is appealing the Supreme Court to his incitement judgment.

HS has not reached Lokka on Tuesday.

Rovaniemi the court of appeal ruled in september 2020 that Lehka was despised by Vehko’s Facebook post.

According to the Court of Appeal, the writing had denigrated Loka and was likely to cause him harm or suffering. According to the verdict, Loka’s own conduct did not justify insulting his honor.

Vehkoo was sentenced in the Court of Appeal to pay 15 days’ fine and 200 euros in damages to Loka.

The news is being updated.

Read more: Johanna Vehkoo’s sentence for insulting Junes Loka remained in the Court of Appeal, Vehkoo is considering taking the matter to the Supreme Court.