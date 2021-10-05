Legal proceedings The convictions for the Koskela murder remain valid – the convicts did not appeal by the deadline

The convicts previously stated that they were dissatisfied with the verdict.

Three convictions received by a young person for murder in Koskela, Helsinki, remain final. Young people did not appeal their sentences by the deadline, although they recently expressed their dissatisfaction with the court’s decision.

In September, the Helsinki District Court sentenced young people to ten years and one month, nine years and two months, and eight years and two months in prison. According to the district court, they committed the murder of their 16-year-old friend as young people.