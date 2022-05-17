Legal proceedings Niko Ranta-aho of Katiska tangle is in court again: Accused of threatening a man convicted in a tangle

Ranta-aho is suspected of threatening another accused of a Katiska drug case.

Katiska drug coil convicted as the second main factor Niko Ranta-aho is again charged in a new trial on Tuesday in the Helsinki District Court.

The prosecutor demands punishment for Ranta-aho, the woman who acted as his legal assistant and Ranta-aho’s close relative for threatening the person to be heard in court. This can result in fines or up to three years in prison.

Ranta-aho is suspected of threatening another man who was charged with him in the Katiska drug trial in the Helsinki District Court. The man was sentenced to several years in prison for, among other things, aggravated drug and doping offenses.

Prosecution the contents will be secret until Tuesday’s sitting. Something about the content of the charge may possibly be inferred from the decisions made by prosecutors not to prosecute the same trio in two other cases.

In these cases, too, they were suspected of threatening to be heard in court.

Both of the dropped suspicions involved suspected that Ranta-aho had tried to influence certain other defendants in connection with the Katiska drug case during his detention in 2019-2020 in order to inform Ranta-aho.

Communication restrictions had been imposed on Ranta-aho at that time. According to them, he was allowed to contact only his legal counsel without supervision.

Helsinki district court condemned in April 2021 from Niko Ranta-aho’s Katiska drug conviction to 11 years in prison. He later received two more years in prison for new crimes.

Treatment of Katiska drug coil began in the Helsinki Court of Appeal on Monday.