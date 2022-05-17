Imagine having a relative sick with cancer, have you experienced it? If your answer was “yes”, you will know how complicated it is to go through the chemotherapy processAll this is even worse when the person with the condition is your son or daughter.

That is the situation of a Spanish teacherwho in the middle of a class received money from his students to perform chemotherapy on his son with cancera situation that was recorded in a video that appears on the Findout Media Facebook account with the name “Students give him the most beautiful surprise… Look at his reaction.”

It should be noted that there is no way to verify the veracity of the story.

The audiovisual material begins with the teacher in the background, while in the foreground of the recording there are cards that tell the following message: “She is our teacher and her son is going to die, he was diagnosed with cancer and we want to help her.”

After this, those involved received a light scolding for getting distracted in the middle of explaining “the adverbs”, but they responded by asking permission to tell him something.

That was how everyone present stood up, approached the front and covered the woman’s eyes. On the teacher’s table they put a piggy bank, which was finally broken by the pedagogue.

Inside there were bills and coins of different denominations that, according to the narration of the videos, were used for chemotherapy.

The clip has become so popular on Facebook that in just 3 days of being published it has already exceeded 20 million views, more than 11 thousand comments and 650 reactions, most of them positive.