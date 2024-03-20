The immigration crisis currently being experienced in the United States has generated great debate. Not only has the federal government clashed with some local ones, like Texas, but now Legal immigrants are raising their voices against the undocumented, Well, while the former assure that they decided to follow the rules, they also accuse the latter of affecting the country.

Some legal immigrants shared their opinion and experience in the immigration program. Fox, America's Newsroom. One of them was Pakistani Muhammad Hassan who said that he finds it unfair that, after spending years following the rules to become a US citizen, The Biden administration has allowed an increase in illegal immigration.

In his particular case he shared that He has been trying, over the last four years, to bring his wife to the United States, after having worked for almost twenty to become a citizen. He said he was frustrated because every time he has had to present some type of document or procedure, he has done so in a week or less, and he has not received a response, even though he has contacted a congressman, senator and even with the White House.

Regarding his current process he declared: “All the channels that are supposed to be available to law-abiding Americans have been exhausted. So here I am.” And, he continued, due to the situation he has not been able to start a family, but he said that it is not just about having children, but about all the memories that they have not been able to create together, about the vacations that have been lost, in addition to the money they had to allocate for plane tickets.

As the man shared, his situation is not uncommon, and is a reflection of how The current policy affects people who decide to live legally in the United States. “It is a breakdown in our society based on the law and order that immigrants have come to value,” he said.

German migrant complains about undocumented immigrants in the United States

Hassan's case was not the only one covered in the program. German immigrant Sabine Durben-Coulter also shared her story and how she feels that the current immigration situation in the country is affecting legal immigrants.

The German arrived in California in 1989 with a foreign resident card and became a US citizen in 1996, in a process that, she said, required time, money and resources. That is why He spoke out against the undocumented: “I am very angry, upset, saddened and disappointed at how this can happen in America.”

Durden-Coulter was married to an American soldier, and to obtain her citizenship she had to fill out various forms, spend a good amount of money and spend many hours completing the process. But, beyond the difficulties that she encountered in terms of the process to be able to live in the United States legally, He has very personal reasons for going against the undocumented.

In July 2012, his son Dominic died in a motorcycle accident caused by an undocumented driver on parole. According to him, the Guatemalan migrant had a long criminal record, including armed robbery and two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, and he was deported until 2014.