A query came from a reader saying:

What is the solution for a wife who creates problems with her husband and provokes him to assault her, so that she reports him to the police?

the answer:

The legal advisor, Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif, answers by saying:

With regard to the crime of assault, whether it is against the wife or someone else, the punishment is determined in light of the injury the assault caused and the duration of treatment. If it is less than twenty days and does not result in a permanent disability, the incident is considered a misdemeanor and its penalty is imprisonment and a fine or one of the two penalties. However, if the assault left a disability or Treatment takes more than twenty days. The incident is considered a felony, and the penalty is imprisonment. In all cases, the issue of provocation of the accused and the marital relationship is taken into account when judging these cases.

As for the solution with such a wife, as long as the legal means of reconciliation, including good advice, do not work for her, there is no way to do that other than divorcing her. There is no hope for a wife who has no goal other than imprisoning her husband.

