Waiting for news on The Indigo Disc, the second part of the expansion The Treasure of Area Zero by Pokémon Scarlet and Violet scheduled for the winter, the Teracristal Raid eventswith the next one scheduled for this week and starring Typhlosion in the Hisui variant.

As reported by Serebii, the event will be available from 3 to 5 November on Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and will be repeated later between 10 and 12 November.

As mentioned above, the protagonist will be Hisui’s Typhlosion, which will appear in seven-star raids with possessions the Fire teratype and an Emblem of Absolute Strength. This variant of the Pokémon, which appeared for the first time in Pokémon Legends Arceus, unlike the original one, is characterized by the dual Fire/Ghost type.

As usual, you can capture only one copy per game filebut on the other hand it will be possible to repeat the event infinitely, in order to lend a hand to other online players and get your hands on the other rewards up for grabs upon completion of the raid.