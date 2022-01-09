Home page politics

Social medicine specialist Gerhard Trabert challenges Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on February 13th. © Andreas Arnold / dpa

The re-election of Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in February is considered certain. The left is now nominating an opposing candidate rather symbolically: Gerhard Trabert is a social medicine specialist from Mainz.

Berlin / Mainz – Die Linke sends the social medicine specialist Gerhard Trabert from Mainz as a candidate for the election of the Federal President. A party spokesman confirmed this on Sunday evening. The “Süddeutsche Zeitung” had previously reported.

An official presentation of the 65-year-old as a candidate for the office of Federal President is planned for Tuesday. The independent doctor competes against incumbent Frank-Walter Steinmeier. He can count on a large majority for his re-election, as he is supported by the traffic light coalition made up of the SPD, Greens and FDP as well as the CDU and CSU.

“Of course it would be time for a woman to become head of state,” said Trabert on Sunday to the German press agency. After the direct candidacy for the Bundestag election in Mainz, he now sees it as his duty to bring the topic of social inequality into the public discussion “on this completely different level”. Trabert received 12.7 percent of the first votes in the election last September.

Trabert: Addressing inequality

Trabert has long been committed to helping the homeless, the poor and refugees. The doctor is the founder and chairman of the Association for Poverty and Health in Germany. He repeatedly took part in civilian sea rescue operations in the Mediterranean.

“My candidacy is under the slogan: Dare to do more social justice,” said Trabert. He could not see this in the program of the new federal government. “Many politicians are so far removed from the reality of the recipients of transfer payments that they can no longer understand what it means to have to live on Hartz IV.” It must be the job of a Federal President to emphasize the issue of inequality in Germany . In the pandemic in particular, far too little attention is paid to the fact that illness and mortality are very much linked to social status. Trabert also accused the federal government of failing to meet Germany’s humanitarian responsibility in any way, given the plight of refugees in the Mediterranean.

Bellevue Palace in Berlin is the official residence of the Federal President. © picture alliance / Soeren Stache / dpa

The Federal President is elected by the Federal Assembly, which meets on February 13th. It will have 1,472 members – the 736 members of the Bundestag and an equal number of people who send the 16 state parliaments. The AfD had also announced that it would put up a candidate, but had not yet given a name. dpa