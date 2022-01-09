Home page world

The Klingenberg thermal power station on the Rummelsburger Bucht in Berlin (archive picture). © Jens Kalaene / dpa-Zentralbild / ZB

In several districts in the east of Berlin there are problems with the district heating supply. The reason is a malfunction in a thermal power station.

Berlin – Due to a technical malfunction in the Klingenberg thermal power station, many Berliners are without heating and hot water on Sunday evenings.

The Lichtenberg district office announced in the evening via the Warnapp Nina that there was a failure in buildings supplied with district heating in Friedrichsfelde, Karlshorst, Oberschöneweide and parts of Treptow-Köpenick. The operator has already started to repair the damage, but it will probably take several hours. Property managers and caretakers couldn’t change the situation. dpa