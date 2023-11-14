Theft in Leclerc, prison for three defendants

The mugging against Charles is very expensive Leclerc for three members of the gang that in Viareggio on Easter Monday 2022 paraded a very precious watch from the Monegasque, a Richard Mille worth approximately two million euros. The Court of Lucca sentenced the members to a total sentence of over 25 years in prison.

The three, who requested and obtained the abbreviated procedure, were found guilty of the attack committed on 18 April 2022 against the Ferrari champion, posing as Ferrari fans who wanted to take a photo with their favourite, at the time winner of the first two races of the World Championship and firmly at the top of the drivers’ standings.

The three are residents in Naples or in the province. Luciano Allinoro, 40 years old, and Francesco Pinto, 20 years old, were considered the material perpetrators of the robbery and for this reason they were sentenced to ten years and eight months of imprisonment each; Annamaria Nocerino, 30, instead received a lesser sentence of six years and five months in prison because she helped the two by acting as a ‘post’. The fourth member of the gang, Davide Stefanoni, will be tried under ordinary proceedings at the beginning of 2024 by the Court of Lucca.

The police reconstructed the gang’s movements thanks to cameras. It emerged that the robbers had traveled in two separate vehicles, a car and a scooter. Allinoro and Nocerino were traveling in the car, a large displacement SUV rented in Naples, who had followed Leclerc from Forte dei Marmi to Viareggio. While the two on the scooter fled with the watch, the other two in the car got in the way to prevent Leclerc from chasing them. In July 2022 the Richard Mille was found in Spain.