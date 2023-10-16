Birthday to Austin

Charles Leclerc turns 26 today who since 2019, the year of his first season as a regular driver in Ferrari, has become one of the most loved drivers ever by the Ferrari fans and the Italian public, in particular after the epic victory of the 2019 Italian GP, ​​which remains still the last one by a Prancing Horse rider in his home race.

For the native of the Principality this day of celebration marks the beginning of a particularly intense week, which will see him move to the United States for the Austin race, the first stage of a triptych of consecutive GPs on the American continent which will continue with the appointments in Mexico City and Interlagos. The overseas trip will then end on November 18th, after a weekend of rest, with the highly anticipated Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Happy birthday to you, @Charles_Leclerc! 🎂 26 laps on the board in the race of life, we hope you have an amazing day 🎉#F1 @Scuderia Ferrari pic.twitter.com/FHkEdKLn1P — Formula 1 (@F1) October 16, 2023

Charles_Leclerc_Bday_Video.mp4 🎬 Celebrating with some of our favorites @Charles_Leclerc moments so far this year 😆 pic.twitter.com/N5kgXqAVYE — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) October 16, 2023

Best wishes from Ferrari and F1

Leclerc’s birthday, on a social level, was obviously celebrated by Scuderia Ferrari and the official Formula 1 channel, who published posts to celebrate the anniversary. “26 laps on the board in the race of life, have a great day“, the message posted by the official Twitter profile of the Circus.

Ferrari, on the other hand, in addition to the classic message of happy birthday, also posted a nice ‘blob’ video with some of the funniest behind-the-scenes moments of the Monegasque’s season. Certainly, while waiting to race in the USA, Leclerc has not lost his competitiveness. In fact, he had fun over the weekend take part in a padel tournament in Monte Carlo, also challenging Max Verstappen on the field.