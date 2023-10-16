October is the month of horror and, at this time, video games and horror films are really the order of the day. The independent product that we present to you today is causing a lot of talk as it is a decidedly original horror experience: we are referring to Don’t Scream.

Developed by independent developers Joule and Joe, Don’t Scream promises to deliver a short experience capable of breaking the fourth wall like never before.

Objective of the game? Last 18 minutes in a haunted forest without screaming. It will indeed be necessary have an active microphoneor to be able to play, if this microphone ever hears a loud noise such as a scream of terror, we will face Game Over.

The original idea of ​​the creators, which requires quite a bit of self-control both inside and outside the game, it is making the rounds on the internet and has intrigued users and the media.

An idea certainly unusual for modernize a genrethat of horror video games, which still seems to have to rely on old glories to have a following (see the great success of Resident Evil 4 Remake and Dead Space Remake).

The creators of Don’t Scare have published the first trailer of the game, where we can admire the technical choices and the artistic style: the view will be first-person, with a style that refers to the trend of PS1 graphics for this genre of independent games.

If interested, we invite you to visit Don’t Scream’s Steam page.