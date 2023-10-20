Qualifying news

On the Austin circuit, the pole position of the United States Grand Prix was achieved by a fantastic rider Charles Leclerc, capable of surprisingly beating all its most popular rivals. Better than the Ferrari driver, for just 5 thousandths he had actually done it Max Verstappen. However, the Dutchman’s time was canceled due to failure to respect the track limits. The reigning champion therefore fell to sixth place, leaving the field open for the challenge between Ferrari, McLaren and Mercedes. In fact, behind Leclerc’s red they hoisted themselves up Lando Norris And Lewis Hamilton. The seven-time world champion will be accompanied on Sunday on the second row by the second SF-23, owned by Carlos Sainz. Russell will instead start alongside Verstappen. The Alpine team also did very well, both entering Q3 and capable of completely occupying the fourth row, ahead of Perez and Piastri, whose performances were disappointing compared to their respective teammates.

There was no shortage of twists already in Q1, with thesurprise elimination of both Aston Martins. And if unfortunately for Lance Stroll it is now a habit, however Fernando Alonso this is unpleasant news. In fact, the Asturian was the only driver to have always entered Q3 in all the qualifying sessions of the season. A streak broken today and which will force him to start from 17th position on the grid on Sunday. James Hinchcliffe interviewed the top three.

Charles Leclerc (1st, Ferrari)

“Strong on Sprint weekends? We did a great job with the team. We know that these weekends it is more important than ever to have clean PL1s and we did it. We started with good foundations, thanks to the work of the guys in the factory, and the car immediately gave good sensations. I felt strong throughout the qualifying sessions. Only on the last lap I made a few mistakes here and there, but I think it wasn’t easy for anyone. I’m very happy, we’ll start on pole for Sunday. Turn 1? It’s always complicated here, but starting in front is always better than being behind. I’m very happy. I love this track, I love the atmosphere here, on the track and in this country.”

Lando Norris (2nd, McLaren)

“I’m happy. Today was a nice day, we didn’t expect a similar result. I didn’t make as many mistakes as last week and that’s positive. Today, however, perhaps we had something more to take pole. It’s a shame, but I’m still happy. Attack in Turn 1? There’s always confusion, you never know. Charles usually starts well, it will be difficult to surprise him. But we’re in good shape for Sunday, I’m happy.”

Lewis Hamilton (3rd, Mercedes)

“I love being in the USA. There is beautiful weather, the country is beautiful and this circuit is beautiful. It is a favorite for all pilots. For me it’s on par with Silverstone. I like it and it’s complicated, there are so many bumps and each sector is very challenging. I have to say thank you to everyone at the factory, for improving the car. We have made a good step forward, getting closer to our rivals this weekend. I know everyone worked so hard. Unfortunately the others are still slightly ahead, but we will try again. Fight to win? I will give my best.”