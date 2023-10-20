5 thousandths seemed to have smiled on Max Verstappen, author of the fastest qualifying lap for the United States Grand Prix, but for a few thousandths everything vanished. The 3-time Formula 1 world champion saw his time erased, slipping to sixth position and leaving pole position to Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque driver, author of a 1’34″723, was sensational both in …Continue to read

#Austin #Qualifying #Leclerc #pole #Max #mocked #sixth