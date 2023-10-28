Beautiful and surprising. Ferrari’s front row in the Mexican GP also surprised the protagonists a bit because Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz and team principal Fred Vasseur confirmed that this result was a bit unexpected. “I didn’t think I’d finish first in Q3 – said Leclerc – in the end everything was coordinated, we gained time, pole is ok but tomorrow we have to win. We had a good pace all weekend, let’s see how tomorrow goes. I’m happy to this pole, now let’s finalize tomorrow”

Sainz confirms. “The whole weekend was strange – said the Spaniard – suddenly I improved my performance by a tenth. I struggle to understand how I went faster. The tires were also strange but I’m in a good position for tomorrow. I’m confident We are strong with fuel and tires depending on the set-up we adopt. On pole we will give our all.”

vasseur speaks

Fred Vasseur is also quite amazed: “It was difficult to predict a result like this – said the Frenchman – I was optimistic, we took risks at the beginning by starting with the mediums and Leclerc managed the driving and the tires well. I honestly didn’t expect this improvement , I couldn’t say I was sure, but we were in good shape and being close was a good sign. To get pole you have to do an excellent lap, it depends on what you put into the first corners, we pushed hard in the first part to manage in the second The race? It will be another story but it’s always better to start from the front than from the back, then the temperatures will be decisive. We’ve all been looking for the limit, let’s see how tomorrow goes.”