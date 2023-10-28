Verstappen, suspicious ‘stop’

Max Verstappen is dominating the 2023 Formula 1 season, but is starting to have a complicated relationship with the ‘management’ of his pace in the pit lane, especially in qualifying. About a month and a half ago, in Singapore, on the only weekend so far in which Red Bull had not won, he was pardoned for having stopped at the exit of the pit lane for 15 seconds, waiting to find a free track before him. The race commissioners had only sanctioned him with a warning.

This evening, in qualifying for the Mexican GP, ​​the three-time world champion did exactly the same thing. During Q1 he deliberately stopped for several seconds at the pit exit, causing a long queue of single-seaters to form behind him. A behavior that inevitably led to a investigation by stewards. The precedent works in his favour, but it cannot be ruled out that this time the stewards could decide to inflict three grid positions on the #1.

“Nothing special”

For his part, the world champion seemed to shrug his shoulders. As reported by his Dutch colleague Erik van Haren on Twitter, in fact, at the end of the shift Verstappen did not seem particularly worried by the investigation against him: “I don’t think I did anything special – he said – Let’s all drive slowly in the pit lane to create a gap.”. True, but it will be difficult to deny that he completely stopped before entering the track.

For the same reason as Verstappen is George Russell was also investigated. The English Mercedes first fell victim to Verstappen’s improvised stop, finding himself in a queue behind him. But then he replicated the Dutchman’s move, causing a queue to form behind his W14. The evaluation that the stewards will make of the behavior of both could upset the entire upper half of the starting grid.