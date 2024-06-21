Uphill approach

Looking only at the chronometric responses and the time classification one might think that Charles Leclerc’s Catalan weekend started in a worrying way. The Monegasque from Ferrari finished 11th in FP1 and sixth in FP2. Also in the afternoon session was the winner of the Monaco GP he practically had no opportunity to carry out any race simulation given the time spent in the pits after the qualifying simulation to carry out some interventions on his SF-24.

Problems and solutions

Speaking to journalists at the end of the free practice session, however, Leclerc, while confirming that his day was not actually simple, showed optimism ahead of the rest of the weekendimplying that he has understood where it will be necessary to intervene to return to being competitive starting from tomorrow’s qualifying: “FP1 was very difficult for everyonei – began Leclerc – first of all because the conditions are extremely hot and this makes the cars difficult to drive. Secondly we were a little off with the balance. More I didn’t have the updates at first because we wanted to compare both carsso all in all it was a pretty complicated session“.

“In FP2, however, I found the feeling again – added the red #16, currently second in the world championship standings but with only a seven point margin over a Lando Norris who is making a great comeback – I haven’t put it all together and I still need to find some rhythm. Overall it was a bit of a difficult Friday for me, but I know where to find the lap time and so I’m not too worried about tomorrow. The time spent in the pits? I had a small problem with the car and I didn’t do the long run that I should have done in FP2 – concluded Leclerc – but I have a very clear vision of what we need to do on the car to improve it and I am confident that tomorrow we will take a step forward. The surgery was just a change of setup that took a little longer than expected“, he concluded.