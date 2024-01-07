Viale Gianluca Vialli. Since yesterday in Rapallo there is a street dedicated to the bomber. The first in the world. Sampdoria president Marco Lanna and mayor Carlo Bagnasco unveil the plaque around 7pm. The Sampdoria flags of the hundreds of fans present are waving between the Macera stadium and Via della Libertà. The rain falling lightly helps hide the drops of emotion. Among which are the many smiles torn by the anecdotes of the Sampdoria Vialli told by Mannini, Pagliuca, Ivano Bonetti, Invernizzi, Bistazzoni. The former Sampd'oro players, accompanied by Francesca Mantovani and Enrico Nicolini, launch and join the fans' chants as the fireworks go off. (by Valerio Arrichiello)



