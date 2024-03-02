Good but not great

There Ferrari demonstrated in qualifying in Bahrain that she has what it takes to be the leaderRed Bull's first pursuer. AND Charles Leclercwho will start alongside Max Verstappen in the race scheduled for 4pm Italian time, may regret a pole position that seemed attainable.

The Monegasque was in fact disappointed to have had to use two sets of new tires during Q1, prudential strategy which subsequently forced him to fit a set used in the first run of Q3, causing him to lose something in terms of feeling with the car.

Leclerc does not hide his disappointment

Already on the radio Leclerc had seemed not too happy with the tactic chosen for him by the pit wall. In Q1 the Monegasque was in fact in sixth place, with a track that was improving significantly and with an advantage over the elimination zone of eight tenths. Hence the decision to send him back on track with new tyres.

“I'm not very happy. We will discuss it with the team“, Leclerc said in the press conference, motivating: “I thought there was a lot of margin, but obviously being the first qualifying of the year, the team didn't want to risk it. That's how I am took to the track with another new Soft, which it put us in difficulty with the rest of qualifying“. However, the balance is positive: “We expected Red Bull to have a bigger margin, but the race will be the biggest question mark.”