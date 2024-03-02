The launch trailer Of Expeditions: A MudRunner Game it reminds us on the one hand that the game will be available in a few days on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch; on the other hand, it will be really interesting to visit its evocative settings.

Announced at Gamescom 2023, Expeditions: A MudRunner Game tries to further develop the formula introduced with the previous episodes of the series, adopting a sort of green approach which materializes in the use of specific solutions and technologies.

The video tries to emphasize these aspects, but also and above all focusing on charm of the scenarios which we will have the opportunity to explore on board a wide variety of heavy vehicles, always with different objectives to complete.