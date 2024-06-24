by VALERIO BARRETTA

Leclerc, lost 40 points between Montreal and Montmeló

Since that dive into the sea in Monte-Carlo, almost everything has gone wrong for Charles Leclerc. The long-awaited victory in the home Grand Prix is ​​so far the last satisfaction for the Monegasque, who experienced a nightmare weekend in Canada, retiring due to engine problems after trying every risk and the shame of being overtaken by Max Verstappen.

In Spain, then, a contact at the start of the race with teammate Carlos Sainz slightly damaged the front wing of the #16: in post-GP interviews Leclerc blamed this duel for not being able to take fourth place on the track, a hypothesis later denied by team principal Frederic Vasseur.

The consequence of these two bad races can be seen in the numbers: if after the home match Leclerc was “only” 31 points behind Verstappen, he is now -71. That is, in two races he lost 40 points to the leader, and the gap to the leader more than doubled.

Norris’ overtaking

Leclerc not only moved far away from the top, but was also overtaken by Lando Norris, Verstappen’s new direct pursuer. The Briton is now +2 over the Ferrari driver, but above all he travels with the wind at his back: from Miami onwards Norris seems to be the point of reference on the grid. If Ferrari doesn’t react immediately, #4 will also escape.