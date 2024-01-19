US President Joe Biden | Photo: EFE/EPA/MIRIAM ALSTER

This Friday (19), the United States Armed Forces carried out a new air attack against the Houthi militia in Yemen, which controls part of the country and has been threatening maritime transport in the Red Sea.

According to the White House, the objective of the new bombing was to destroy missile launchers that were being prepared to target ships in the region.

The attack was carried out by F/A-18 fighters that took off from the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, which is positioned in the Gulf of Aden, according to the agency. Associated Press (AP). This was the fourth time this week that the US has bombed Houthi targets, in an operation that seeks to prevent the militia from continuing to attack vessels that, according to them, are “linked to Israel” or “heading for Israeli ports”.

President Joe Biden acknowledged this Thursday (18) that US retaliatory strikes have not yet managed to stop the Houthis, who are maintaining an air and land offensive against the Yemeni government supported by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Biden also included the militia again on the Americans' terrorist list, imposing sanctions that aim to cut off their sources of funding.

The White House has made clear that US attacks will be persistent.

“These attacks will continue as long as necessary,” said National Security Council spokesman John Kirby.