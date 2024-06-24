Crowd bath for Panda to Pandino, the gathering entirely dedicated to the Fiat Panda whose 2024 edition was held in the Lombardy village of the same name last weekend. Thanks to the buzz on social media, fans of the Turin small car gathered in the arena of the Castello Visconteo, through the streets of the centre, coming from all over Europe and, for the first time, to enjoy a “three days”. From the first air-cooled Pandas to the most recent ones, from the traditional versions to the most extreme 4x4s: despite the pouring rain, the event counted 1031 examples of Fiat Pandas including very rare models, special series, equipped with exaggerated stereo systems and of the most unthinkable accessories

The first day

The first 150 crews have arrived already Friday in the early afternoon. Starting from 6.00 pm, a large area dedicated to food and beverage was opened in the Castle arena and then continued with an evening of music and entertainment by Kappa Voice & Wedding Boys Staff. Traveling companions for all three days of this edition are the guys from RadioZero13.

The second day…

On Saturday 22nd, starting from 12.00, around 550 cars gathered at the Mc Donald’s car park in Bagnolo Cremasco with the aim of setting a very particular record: having 300 receipts sold at Mc Drive in 1 hour with customers exclusively on board the Fiat Panda: a feat achieved thanks to everyone’s collaboration. This was followed by the highly anticipated “Panda Giro” which saw a colorful snake of Pandas crossing the Cremasco area for a panoramic route of approximately 20 km. The tour culminated in the arena of the Visconti Castle in Pandino followed by an evening with a DJ set and performance by Antani Project Live.

…and the third

On Sunday 23rd, starting from 8.00 am, the traditional static rally came to life. A hyper-organised welcome for the entrance reserved for registered Fiat Pandas. There were many gates that allowed the massive entry into the center of Pandino to be quickly sorted, also thanks to the help of an app to scan the QR Codes that had been issued to the pilots during the registration phase. The entertainment started at 10am with several guests including the girls from Emozione Danza from US Acli Crema and Brian Casali, world single lift unequipped champion in the WDFPF federation.

The organizational machine

It is a now historic group of Pandinesi who form the Panda Association in Pandino, and who like to call themselves “La Crew”, composed of Alessandro Baiocchi, Francesco Pino, Alessia Pino, Sergio Ferrari, Gaetano Vigliotti, Sebastiano Riscica, Simone Labo’, Michele Martino, Erica Zaneboni, Matteo Fedeli with Davide Cappa Voice and Laura Magnani and with the extraordinary participation of William Jonathan (Willy), Italy’s most active pandist and social face of the group. Over 100 volunteers, however, constantly working over the three days with the most disparate tasks to ensure guests have a memorable experience in every respect.

VIP guests

The journalist Amedeo Goria he explained that he has been traveling with a white Panda for many years and declared himself very satisfied. The comedian Nut dedicated a very nice gag to the Pandists based on a very funny play on words. Singer Davide De Marinis he adapted his new single “Andiamo al mare” and a pandoso remake of “Troppo Bella” for Pandino. Carmen Russo and Enzo Paolo Turchi they sent a warm greeting calling the Panda a great car. The Rich and the Poor they lit up the square with a hilarious message and the promise of future participation in the rally. From the world of motors, one of the most popular YouTubers, Gasi (Gabriele Sirtori) praised the practicality and historical value of the Panda. There was no shortage of institutional greetings from the MEP Isabella Tovaglieri to the city and fans.

Panda in uniform

Also present Panda “in uniform”including one of Carabinierione of the Police, still in use. A beautiful 4×4 from 2002 Fire fighters was kindly granted by the provincial command of Verbania, and specifically by the voluntary detachment of Varzo, or Historical Museum of the Fire Brigade, whose transport was granted and carried out by the provincial command of Novara).

Press

Over 20 prizes awarded in different categories, from the “best preserved Panda” to the “most tame Panda”, from the “most dented Panda” to the “most elaborate 4×4 Panda” up to the “Panda Antonio Narducci” award, established to remember the young pandist from the province of Foggia represented by his brother Donato, who arrived at the event with Antonio’s Panda, thanks to the commitment of the Pesola-Varva family from Buccinasco, better known as the “Social Family”. The Panda Association in Pandino has announced that the proceeds of the event, net of the expenses incurred for the organization of the event, will be donated to charity in favor of the Soli Mai Association which operates in the area.