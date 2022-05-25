Until just before the halfway point of the Spanish Grand Prix, the odds for the victory of Charles Leclerc they had skyrocketed; in fact, nothing and no one seemed to be able to question the Monegasque’s return to success, if not a technical failure, which then actually occurred. The retirement of number 16 therefore generated a climate of great disappointment at Ferrari, increased by the loss of leadership in the drivers’ standings. Yet, despite this setback, for Leclerc there are still several positive aspects to take into consideration.

Interviewed by The Gazette de Monaco on the eve of his home GP, precisely in the Principality, the Ferrari driver acknowledged the mistakes he had made and the misfortunes suffered, but he still wants to see the glass half full in view of the next events: “We cannot forget the retirement in Barcelona and the mistake in Imola – commented – but otherwise the situation is very positive. I am happy and satisfied with the way we have been working as a team since the beginning of the season. In some races we were a little less competitive than Red Bull, but Barcelona gave us a series of very positive responses overall, except for the problem that cost us the race. My approach remains unchanged, and I will give 110% as I have done since the beginning of the year, nothing has changed for me. Yes, we have lost the leadership of the championship and of course I would have preferred to finish as a leader, but it is a detail at this moment of the season ”.

On the eve of the Monaco GP, Leclerc highlighted an aspect that particularly favored Ferrari in terms of developments, such as to increase the optimism of the 24-year-old: “Monaco is a very special GP for me, because it is at home, but we cannot exaggerate and we must continue our momentum from the beginning of the season. – he added – in Barcelona we had a less tire degradation, but it is still a bit premature to say that the situation is really resolved. One thing is certain: we have taken a step in the right direction. The updates made to the car were really positive, because they have helped us to gain in terms of performance. Everything worked as expected. IS great newsbecause this is not always the case in F1 ″.

In conclusion, Leclerc wanted to console his teammate Carlos Sainzagain the author of an error in his home GP, where he lost control of his Ferrari and ended up off the track: “Carlos is a very good driver, he proved it last year – he has declared – he had some difficulties in the first few races, but I think he is alone matter of time before they find themselves soon at ease with the carand will join us in the fight for victory ”.