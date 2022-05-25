Cruz Azul lives times of change. Everything indicates that the machine already has a technician for the next tournament, Diego Aguirre from Uruguay, who would be announced in a matter of days. Now the sky-blues will have to define the future of the players within the squad, who is aiming to leave and who will continue within La Noria.
There are several footballers whose performance is not the most optimal within the Machine and who, to a certain extent, are on the board’s blacklist. Similarly, there are other players who were speculated to be uncomfortable within the team from the country’s capital and want to leave, one of those names was Ángel Romero, however, the Guarani claims to be happy in the team and even asks to renew .
“I have a contract with Cruz Azul until December, and if they want to renew we have time to talk. After my vacation we will surely talk, I think there are great possibilities to continue.”
– Angel Romero
The ‘Twin’ faded little by little in the management of Juan Reynoso, however, doubting his talent would be illogical, therefore, we must not rule out that the board of directors of the La Noria team did seek his continuity either short or long term.
