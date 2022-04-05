For at least two years the Ferrari he indicated 2022 as the year of hope, the one that in the wishes of the team’s top management would bring the Prancing Horse back to compete regularly for pole positions and victories. And what we saw in the first two races of this championship did not disappoint expectations, on the contrary it concretely showed the possibility of a two-seater fight between the car produced in Maranello and Max Verstappen’s Red Bull. The double obtained in Bahrain and the second place of Leclerc and the third of Sainz in Saudi Arabia allowed the men led by Mattia Binotto to be in the lead in both the drivers ‘and constructors’ worlds. Enrico Gualtieri, head of the Ferrari power unit, explained how this moment is being lived in the factory: “Era difficult to foresee such a beautiful thing after two races, which have been an important reward for all of us. There is satisfaction and desire to do. Many people worked with passion for this project and obtaining these results immediately was fantastic, but we know that the road is still very long: we will have positive or difficult moments, we will have to remain united, without relaxing “.

In the interesting interview with Corriere dello Sport, Gualtieri did not hide the dream of the world title: “I hope a team that fights in all circumstances and with the right attitude, in all grand prix weekends. This year would be significant, to honor the history of the Scuderia on the 75th anniversary“. The engineer then defined “courageous“The engine of Maranello, “Concrete result of the contribution of every single person who worked on the project“. Final joke on the two pilots, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz: “They are both very attentive and sensitive, they have great analytical skills and they are very good at capturing and reporting their feelings to the engineers, in particular, the methods of power delivery, driveability and the feedback on the individual modifications we propose. This sensitivity is really precious to us “confessed Gualtieri.